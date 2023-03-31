© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 31, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on the show, we revisited an education program at the Lakeland Correctional Facility that trains people living on the inside in high-end culinary techniques. This training program, its students, and the extraordinary man who runs it are the subject of a new documentary film, Coldwater Kitchen. It offers a lens on modern corrections, and also the place and power of food in our culture. We spoke with the program's director and the director and co-writer of the new film, debuting at the Freep Film Festival in April.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jimmy Lee Hill, executive chef instructor, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Charles Ralston, culinary arts tutor, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Christopher Dorch, culinary arts student, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, co-writer and co-director, Coldwater Kitchen
Stateside food serviceLakeland Correctional Facilitymass incarcerationMichigan prisonseducation
