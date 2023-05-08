© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
stateside-full-8pm.png

On today's show, we heard about Anishinaabe efforts to help the culturally significant whitefish population. We also heard about the annual frog and toad count that was canceled this year. Then we learned about a young Harry Truman's crusade to stop corruption and graft with governmental contracts. And we wrapped the show with Michigan Radio's Beenish Ahmed's in-depth reporting about the potentially deadly crossroads of mental health and law enforcement.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lester Graham, correspondent for Michigan Radio's The Environment Report
  • Patrick Shea. environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Steve Drummond, author, Michigan native and longtime senior editor at NPR
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio criminal justice reporter
Tags
Stateside whitefishOdawaAnishinaabefrog and toad surveyfrogsPresident of the United Statesmental healthmental illnesslaw enforcementpolice shootingdetroit shootingspolice training
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content