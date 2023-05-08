Stateside: Monday, May 8, 2023

On today's show, we heard about Anishinaabe efforts to help the culturally significant whitefish population. We also heard about the annual frog and toad count that was canceled this year. Then we learned about a young Harry Truman's crusade to stop corruption and graft with governmental contracts. And we wrapped the show with Michigan Radio's Beenish Ahmed's in-depth reporting about the potentially deadly crossroads of mental health and law enforcement.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

