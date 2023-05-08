Stateside: Monday, May 8, 2023
On today's show, we heard about Anishinaabe efforts to help the culturally significant whitefish population. We also heard about the annual frog and toad count that was canceled this year. Then we learned about a young Harry Truman's crusade to stop corruption and graft with governmental contracts. And we wrapped the show with Michigan Radio's Beenish Ahmed's in-depth reporting about the potentially deadly crossroads of mental health and law enforcement.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Lester Graham, correspondent for Michigan Radio's The Environment Report
- Patrick Shea. environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Steve Drummond, author, Michigan native and longtime senior editor at NPR
- Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio criminal justice reporter