Stateside: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Coming from the studio's of Interlochen Public Radio near Traverse City, today's program discussed the recent cancellation of the Traverse City Film Festival. Then we heard about the growing problem of Michigan families experiencing chronic food shortages. The show wrapped with host April Baer visiting a Traverse City restaurant that been open continuously since 1882.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

