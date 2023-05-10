© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
Coming from the studio's of Interlochen Public Radio near Traverse City, today's program discussed the recent cancellation of the Traverse City Film Festival. Then we heard about the growing problem of Michigan families experiencing chronic food shortages. The show wrapped with host April Baer visiting a Traverse City restaurant that been open continuously since 1882.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ed Ronco, news director, Interlochen Public Library
  • Noura Insolera, Research Investigator at the Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan
  • Meagan Cox, co-owner, Sleder’s family tavern, Michigan's oldest, continuously-operated restaurant
Stateside Traverse Citygrand traverse countygrand traverse bayTraverse City Film FestFoodfood systemfood securityfood insecurityfood pantryfood stampsfood assistancerestaurantrestaurants
