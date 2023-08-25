Stateside: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed last night’s storm and its impact on cities across the state. We also talked about why Michigan is reaching out to young workers in red states. Then, we heard the newest installment of the summer series, Ride of Passage, a story of Michigander Matt Parker’s journey across the United States on horseback.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

