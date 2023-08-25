© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed last night’s storm and its impact on cities across the state. We also talked about why Michigan is reaching out to young workers in red states. Then, we heard the newest installment of the summer series, Ride of Passage, a story of Michigander Matt Parker’s journey across the United States on horseback.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rob Dale, Deputy Emergency Manager for Ingham County’s Department of Emergency Management. 
  • Jonathan Cohn, Senior National Correspondent with HuffPost and Lecturer in the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. 
  • Matt Parker, cross-country horseman
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
