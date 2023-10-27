© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 27, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the calls for resignation of the chairperson of Michigan State University's board of trustees, Rema Vassar, as well as other controversies around the university. Next, the Voices From the Grassroots Oral History Project is launching today. We spoke with two individuals about their involvement in the project, and why telling these stories is so important. Then, we discussed the details of the tentative agreement between Ford and the UAW, and what it could mean for the auto industry.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, senior writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education
  • Peter Blackmer, founder and facilitator of the Voices from the Grassroots project
  • Antonio Cosme, co-founder of the Black to the Land Coalition
  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter for the Detroit Free Press
Tags
Stateside msu board of trusteesMichigan State Universityoral historygrassrootsactivismDetroit Emergency ManagerUAW strikedetroit 3Ford
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content