© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST

Today on Stateside, West Michigan journalist Sarah Leach joined us to explain the roiling politics and ongoing legal actions regarding the dismissal of the top Health Officer in Ottawa county. Then, Kristen Jordan Shamus and Kermit Coleman stopped by to talk to us about artificial and real Christmas trees. Plus, an update from reporter Kelly House about proposed Line 5 pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sarah Leach, Executive Editor of The Holland Sentinel
  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, Health Reporter for The Detroit Free Press
  • Kermit Coleman, owner of Coleman's Farm Market in Ypsilanti
  • Kelly House, Environment Reporter for Bridge Michigan
Tags
Stateside michigan politicsLine 5christmas treeottawa countyypsilantiHolland SentinelHollandenbridge energyenbridgeStraits of Mackinactunnel
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content