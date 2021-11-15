Michigan Radio expands service in Lansing on 89.7 FM, WLNZ

Michigan Radio, the state’s most listened to public radio service, is expanding its coverage in the Lansing area on 89.7 FM, WLNZ. Through a partnership with Lansing Community College, licensee of WLNZ, Michigan Radio will provide public radio programming for the Lansing station, with a simulcast of its NPR news and information programming and award winning statewide news coverage. Michigan Radio begins broadcasting on the station on Monday, November 15 at 8 a.m.

Listeners in Lansing will now be able to hear favorite public shows like Marketplace, BBC Newshour, The World, On The Media and The Moth Radio Hour, as well as Michigan Radio’s roster of statewide journalism content, led by Stateside, the station's award-winning daily news program. In total, this partnership will bring over 100 hours per week of unduplicated public radio programming to listeners in Lansing. The complete Michigan Radio program schedule can be found here.

As part of this partnership, Lansing Community College will continue to air locally produced programs on WLNZ each week on Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. beginning January 2022. Produced by LCC, this programming will include news, information, and interviews spotlighting the academic programs of the college and various engagement events benefiting the community and serving the public interest.

"LCC is excited to enter into this broadcasting agreement with Michigan Radio," said LCC President Steve Robinson. "We understand the pivotal role that community radio plays for our neighbors, and we are elated to provide essential news and information, cultural and public service programming to the Greater Lansing area.”

In 2020, the Lansing Community College board formed a task force to explore alternatives for the long term operation of the station. In March of this year, Michigan Radio submitted a formal proposal to operate and program the station, which was finalized this fall.

“Michigan Radio is delighted to expand our presence in the greater Lansing area with the addition of WLNZ 89.7 FM,” said Steve Schram, Executive Director and General Manager of Michigan Radio. “This innovative partnership with Lansing Community College will allow more people to have access to news and information on a clear and local FM signal. It underscores our stronger commitment to Lansing as the heart of Mid-Michigan and an important center for education, culture, government and business.”

In September, 2018, Michigan Radio entered into a similar arrangement with the St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency to carry Michigan Radio programming on WRSX - 91.3 FM in Port Huron. That change has resulted in significant audience growth for WRSX and made public radio programming available to a larger audience in the Blue Water region.