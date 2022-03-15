Michigan Radio wins MAB awards for Hard News & Current Events, News Special, Station Excellence and more

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) recently announced the winners of their annual Broadcast Excellence Awards.

Michigan Radio received awards in the following categories:

Hard News & Current Events Story - Michigan Radio received a Best Award for COVID ‘long haulers’ struggle not only with lingering symptoms, they’re also deep in medical debt, an investigative story by Rachel Ishikawa. Michigan Radio also received a Merit award for Inside the Third Surge: A Hospital in Overflow, by Kate Wells.

Special Interest & Cultural Programming - Michigan Radio's Stateside program received a Best Award for The enduring legacy of Marvin Gaye’s masterpiece “What’s Going On,” 50 years later, a reflection on the legendary musician's enduring legacy. Stateside is Michigan Radio’s daily talk program hosted by April Baer.

Mini-Documentary or Series – Michigan Radio received a Merit Award for Michigan’s new auto insurance law: policy holders save money at expense of those needing long term care, a feature produced by Tracy Samilton warning of the outcome for those losing healthcare coverage.

News Special or Public Affairs Program - Michigan Radio received a Best Award for Great Lakes in Peril, by Lester Graham. The special program looked at the effects of invasives, pollution, and climate change and their threats to our environment.

Station Excellence - Best Award. This award recognizes the station's overall excellence in hard news, community engagement, and feature reporting, including the creation of a new Enterprise Unit to investigate and cover major issues in the state.

Additional awards were received in the following categories: Community Involvement - Merit Award for Issues & Ale Discussion Series; Marketing Materials & Promos - Best and Merit Awards, and Newscast - Merit Award.

All 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Michigan Radio competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Broadcast Excellence Award Divisions, which is for stations with more than $2 million budget.

