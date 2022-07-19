Issues & Ale: Michigan’s Primary Election Preview

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - 6:30 PM

Celebration Cinema Studio Park

Downtown Grand Rapids

Voters across Michigan will go to the polls on August 2 for Michigan’s primary election. Five Republicans are running to be the GOP candidate against Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. There are also contentious primaries for Congress and the State House and Senate.

Join Michigan Radio’s “It’s Just Politics” team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and other political pundits one week before the primary for this special Issues & Ale live event at the beautiful outdoor piazza at Celebration Cinemas Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. You won’t want to miss this fun and fast-paced discussion about Michigan politics. So bring a lawn chair or a blanket and grab a spot on the lawn as we discuss some of the key races and what we can expect from the primary election.

Free admission, but space is limited so you please register to attend.

Register here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.