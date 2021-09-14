-
The leaders of three dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored…
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson put out guidance to county and local clerks for signature matching on absentee ballots in October, prior to the 2020…
Two men are facing charges of making election-related threats against three Michigan officials.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and…
Today on Stateside, President Joe Biden signed a stack of executive orders on his first day in office, including an end to President Donald Trump’s travel…
It was an election year in a divided America. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots were sent out by the state. Eventually, the Michigan Supreme Court…
The Michigan Supreme Court won’t hear a case challenging the Secretary of State’s decision to mail absentee ballot applications to voters. Secretary of…
In total, 15,302 absentee ballots were rejected in Michigan's November 3 election, according to figures released Wednesday by Michigan Secretary of State…
“Stop the vote! Stop the vote!”That was one of the chants outside Detroit’s TCF Center on Wednesday afternoon, where election workers were still hard at…
Today on Stateside, we talk about how ready state officials and local clerks are for Election Day. Also, we'll hear about the issues shaping Latino…
Poll workers are pre-processing absentee ballots in some Michigan cities ahead of Tuesday’s election under a new law.More than 2.9 million ballots have…