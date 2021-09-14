-
Michigan has passed another grim milestone in its battle with COVID-19.State officials Thursday confirmed that more than 2,000 people have died from…
Residents and city officials in Grand Rapids came together Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth.Dickinson Buffer Park in Grand Rapids was full of kids…
The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton was held last night. A large segment of the debate was about racial healing in the…
Today’s show was broadcast from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.Dr. Charles H. Wright was a physician, a gynecologist and…
Angela Flournoy’s new novel, The Turner House, is receiving praise across the literary spectrum, from The New York Times to Buzzfeed.It was also a…
On a quiet street in Detroit, light pours in the back windows of the Kirksey home. It falls on a wall of textbooks, puzzles and multi-cultural children's…
Some Detroit children will have a chance to read their Christmas lists while sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus who looks like them.BLAC Magazine will…
Alas, Detroiters, this is going to be our first Christmas without Northland Mall. And that raises a difficult question for the black community — where…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican Michigan lawmaker has apologized for comments he made during a hearing that were deemed racially insensitive by…
Musician Britney Stoney is a born-and-raised Detroiter and she's inspired by her hometown in all kinds of ways. She's especially influenced by the people…