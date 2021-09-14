-
According the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the number of reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the state…
Health officials across the state are urging people to get tested for HIV. Monday is World AIDS Day.There are an estimated 21,300 people living with HIV…
A lot of attention is showered on health concerns such as heart disease and cancer. There's much less attention and effort being directed to something…
The state of Michigan today awarded $2.5 million for HIV-AIDS prevention and intervention in urban communities throughout the state.Some of the cities…
I can only imagine, thinking you might have been exposed to HIV might be one of the scariest things of a person’s life. Am I infected? Will I get AIDS?…
Clean Works Needle Exchange began ten years ago. At the time it was very controversial for Grand Rapids city commissioners to adopt local laws that would…