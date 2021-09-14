-
Federal investigators have foiled a domestic terrorism plot, hatched by an anti-government extremist group, to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and take…
-
The Michigan State University campus is preparing for Monday’s event featuring white supremacist Richard Spencer.Hundreds of people are expected to attend…
-
The University of Michigan is negotiating with white supremacist Richard Spencer on his demand to speak on campus.U of M President Mark Schlissel says…
-
Cameron Padgett wants at least $75,000 in damages, and a court order forcing Michigan State University to let white supremacist Richard Spencer speak on…
-
On the afternoon that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, my seventh grade math teacher decided the best thing he could do was to ignore it.He…