At a convention of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters this week, the union announced plans to create a special division focused on organizing Amazon workers across the country.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced this month he would travel to space. Shortly afterward, a petition began circulating asking that he not come back.
The city of Detroit has announced plans to have investors re-develop 142 acres of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds at 8 Mile and Woodward.The first…
Amazon has purchased the site of the demolished Pontiac Silverdome with the intent to build a new fulfilment and distribution center. The company is in…
A newcomer to the auto industry world will produce 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon.Rivian, which has its design and engineering center in…
Zachery Thiel pulls a package from a yellow plastic tub, scans it into the system with a beep, and pops it into an empty slot on a tall shelf to his…
Amazon.com announced the winners of its HQ2 sweepstakes. In case you missed it, the winners are... wait for it... New York and suburban Washington.What a…
Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the…
The business leaders who unsuccessfully pitched Detroit to Amazon are now being asked to make a similar commitment to public education.Billionaire Dan…
When Amazon calls, cities jump.That's the lesson we learn in reporter Chad Livengood's new story for Crain's Detroit Business.Livengood and co-author Kirk…