The stories of great activists are recorded in history books. Their words are quoted by politicians long after their movements have instigated large scale…
Republican leaders in the Legislature say they are ready to adopt a petition-initiated bill to place new restrictions on abortion. They’re waiting for…
The anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan has wrapped up its petition drive and is getting ready to turn in its signatures.The group wants the…
As the 2020 election draws closer, abortion is becoming a pressing issue in Michigan.Two anti-abortion petition drives are underway in the state: one…
Abortion has moved to the forefront of national politics. Where lawmakers stand on the issue has become a litmus test when determining if someone is a…
Planned Parenthood announced it will withdraw from the federal Title X program which funds contraception and family planning services for low-income…
Groups with ballot measures to restrict abortions in Michigan could be gathering signatures soon. A state board approved the 100-word summaries and forms…
Some Republicans in the state Senate have introduced bills (SB 357 & SB 358) that would drastically limit when a woman can get an abortion.The bills would…
The letter, written after Alabama passed a restrictive abortion law, says, "The value of human life is not determined by the circumstances of one's conception or birth."
A Michigan group is launching a ballot drive to ban abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is detected, with exceptions to protect a pregnant woman's life or…