-
Stateside: MI GOP party divide; making the fragrance industry more inclusive; redefining climate urgency from an Indigenous perspectiveWhat two Republican events say about a party divide within Michigan GOP. A Detroit indie perfumer envisions a decolonized fragrance industry. And, Potawotami scholar and activist Kyle Whyte on taking the time to put relationships first in climate solutions.
-
The popular Grand Rapids ArtPrize event has returned after a COVID hiatus with major changes to award voting. Plus, a spotlight on one of this year's artists, Tiffany Manning, who collected 100 local women's stories for the Feminine Soul Project.
-
On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.
-
You never know what can happen on Twitter. Just ask Nicole Tersigni, a writer and comedian currently based in metro Detroit. What started as a single joke…
-
Today on Stateside, we'll talk about the biggest races and issues on the August 4 primary ballot. Plus, a conversation with the Michigan Teacher of the…
-
Today on Stateside, what big funders and foundations can do to make sure arts groups are welcoming to everyone. Plus, an update on how the auto industry…
-
The Board of Directors of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) announced Wednesday it had “terminated its relationship” with Executive Director…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vocal about her decision to only reopen schools if public health officials agree it is safe.What…
-
Today on Stateside, we dig into the history of King James Jesse Strang— a self-professed mormon monarch who held court on Beaver Island. Plus, we look…
-
Without gallery openings or open studios, artists are heading online to connect with their audience. A new YouTube series from the Institute for the…