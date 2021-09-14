-
Earlier this month, the Ann Arbor Art Fair’s organizers made the choice to cancel the event for a second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19…
-
Today on Stateside, a new report shows Blacks citizens are far more likely to face felony charges in Washtenaw County, one of the state’s most populous…
-
Without gallery openings or open studios, artists are heading online to connect with their audience. A new YouTube series from the Institute for the…
-
Stateside: Family quarantined on cruise ship; self portraiture and identity; Detroit water shut-offsToday on Stateside, one Michigan family got an extended vacation after their cruise ship was turned away from port after port because of fears about the…
-
Today on Stateside, we're digging deeper into the hiring of Mel Tucker, his around $30 million compensation package, and the process governing sports…
-
For most of us, working in subzero temperatures doesn’t sound like the dream job. But the cold doesn't seem to bother World Championship ice carver Tajana…
-
Painter Charles McGee is a Detroit icon whose art can be seen everywhere from the Detroit Institute of Art to the People Mover's Broadway station. His…
-
Emerging artists in Michigan may wonder: "How do I get the attention of an art critic? How do I get someone to write about my work if I haven't gotten to…
-
An annual design and urbanism symposium begins tonight in Detroit. The focus of Culture Lab Detroit is to look at the city's 23 square miles of vacant…
-
For artists, making work they are proud of is only the first step. They still have to market their art, and themselves as artists, to attract potential…