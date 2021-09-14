-
Earlier in the pandemic, health officials were worried Indigenous populations would be hesitant to get a COVID vaccine. Now, they’re among the most…
-
For the first time in the tribe’s history, the Bay Mills Indian Community will have a tribal council made up entirely of women. “For me, I really see that…
-
Michigan's Indigenous communities hold long-standing legal right to protect lands and waters.On any given day, Jacques LeBlanc Jr. spends as many as 14…
-
The nationwide shutdown was especially ill-timed for fishers in the Great Lakes.Many deal in lake whitefish, a species that dwells in cold waters. The…
-
This story was updated 8:00 p.m. August 19, 2020. Groups representing business, environmentalists, and Native Americans are calling on Governor Gretchen…
-
Indigenous governments and activists in the Great Lakes have been leaders in the movement to shut down the twin oil pipelines that run under the Mackinac…
-
Native Americans in Michigan have legal rights to fish and hunt established by centuries-old treaties between tribes and the federal government.These…
-
Another Native American tribe in the state has voted to legalize recreational marijuana, making them to second tribe in Michigan to do so.The Sault Ste.…
-
An Upper Peninsula Native American reservation has opted to legalize recreational marijuana.The Bay Mills reservation, which is about 20 miles west of…
-
A decline in lake whitefish is pushing some tribal commercial fishermen out of Lakes Michigan and Huron. They’re spending more time in Lake Superior, the…