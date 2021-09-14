-
A new report looks at some of the most polluted beaches in Michigan. In 2019, several dozen of Michigan’s beaches tested were unsafe at one point or…
-
Water levels in the Great Lakes have been rising, and that means shrinking shorelines.Drew Gronewald is a hydrologist with the University of Michigan’s…
-
It has been a dangerous month on Lake Michigan. While there has been a below average number of drownings in the lake overall this year, there was a…
-
The Knight Foundation’s Cities Challenge awards were announced recently. One of the projects it’s funding is an urban beach along Detroit’s riverfront.It…
-
June marks the beginning of beach season in the Great Lakes – but it also means more people are at risk of drowning.So the city of Holland is trying…
-
Swimmers and boaters in Michigan need to be more careful on the water."We're at 23 fatal drownings on the five Great Lakes so far this year. It's about…
-
After two drownings in Lake Michigan in recent weeks, some are calling for a better warning system when beach conditions are dangerous.The Muskegon…
-
Before you head to the beach this summer, you might want to check on the conditions.There’s a free beach app you can get for your Android phone. It’s…
-
Let’s say you own a beach house. You might want to pull out some plants or mow them or smooth out the sand to make it look nice.At the moment, if you want…
-
When bacteria levels get high, county health departments close the beaches. The latest news of a beach closure is on Lake St. Clair:County health…