As more of the nation’s attention is focused on police shootings, more police departments are putting body-worn cameras on their officers.The idea is to…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Michigan Radio’s senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry and Morning Edition host Christina Shockley discuss another road…
The Lansing Police Department announced today it will begin a body camera pilot program.Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the department has been…
The Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously decided this morning to approve requiring city police to wear body cameras.Michigan Radio's West Michigan…
Grand Rapids’ city manager wants police officers to start wearing body cameras by March.City Manager Greg Sundstrom and Police Chief David Rahinsky do not…
The police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the death of Eric Garner while being arrested in New York City have fired up the…
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says he’d like all of his officers to wear body cameras by 2016.Hadley has some concerns about citizens’ privacy…
In the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in Missouri and the death of Eric Garner in New York, there's been a national and local conversation about…
Ypsilanti's city council approved body cameras for police officers at Tuesday night’s meeting in city hall.Police Chief Tony DeGiusti requested the…
In the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the Obama administration announced that it will dedicate $263 million to body cameras…