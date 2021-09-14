-
In 2015, for the first time ever, compact SUVs outsold sedans in the U.S.Consumers continued to ditch sedans for SUVs this year. For example, while still…
-
The latest word on new car sales in Europe is not anything that's bringing cheer at GM, Ford and Chrysler headquarters.New car sales in Europe have just…
-
A state House panel in Lansing has kicked off a series of hearings on Common Core. You may have been hearing about the Common Core lately. They're a set…
-
Consumer Reports says it's not just picking on Ford with its latest blog, entitled "Why the MyFord Touch control system stinks." The magazine says Ford is…
-
General Motors says its On-Star customers can now use their GM cars to make some extra money - by renting out their vehicles.Car-sharing allows someone to…
-
Love it or hate it, nothing has shaped the American landscape quite like the car.Tell us how important cars are to you. Do you name your cars? Do you love…
-
General Motors reported U.S. car sales in January were down 6% from the same month a year ago.But GM's head of U.S. Sales, Don Johnson, says comparing the…
-
In the Midwest, it’s hard to get around without a car.These days, people are holding onto them longer. The average vehicle is almost 11 years old and used…
-
The auto industry will grow at a faster pace than the economy as a whole in 2012. A new report by R.L. Polk says that faster pace will be largely driven…
-
It could be time to crack open a modestly-priced bottle of champagne.Analysts say, like the recent good news about retail purchases, November auto sales…