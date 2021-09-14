-
White evangelical Christian voters are all in for Donald Trump—or, at least, that's the conventional wisdom. And while the president continues to see high…
-
The Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border has generated criticism and condemnation.The so-called "zero tolerance" policy…
-
A Saginaw Township Catholic priest is under investigation for alleged criminal sexual activity. Father Robert DeLand Jr. is the pastor of St. Agnes Parish…
-
A November ceremony will celebrate the beatification of Father Solanus Casey -- a significant step toward canonization as a saint for the beloved Detroit…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge has extended a freeze on $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools at least until a court hearing Wednesday.…