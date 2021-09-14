-
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a case that could set boundaries on parents’ rights to refuse to seek medical treatment for sick children.A…
When parents get divorced or split up, the biggest question is usually: Who gets the kids?Most child custody cases are settled outside the courtroom. But…
MONROE, Mich. (AP) - A judge is urging two women in southeastern Michigan to reach a compromise in a dispute over rights to children after a broken…
An attorney is looking for parents in Flint who may have lost custody of their children after having their water shutoff.Attorney Valdemar Washington is…
Michigan soldiers and sailors may soon have new protections in child custody cases.This week, the state Senate Judiciary committee approved SB 1015. The…
ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge has called a time-out in a child custody dispute involving a sailor aboard a U.S. submarine.Lenawee County Judge…