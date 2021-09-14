children. poverty

-
The push is on to get Michigan parents with children under 17 years old to file their federal tax forms to qualify for an expanded child tax credit. The…
A new report says a growing percentage of Michigan’s children live in poverty.The annual Kids Count Data Book is produced by the Annie E. Casey…
The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn…
There’s a big, coordinated push in Detroit for more and better early childhood services.But first, its boosters need to come up with a plan.The biggest…
You know when you've got $20 to spend on groceries, and you need paper towels?So you head over to that aisle and, of course, it's cheaper per-roll to to…
This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about Wayne County’s financial crisis and the plans to fix it, children in…
A new report says more children in Michigan are growing up in low-income households now than during the Great Recession, even though the state's…
The child poverty rate is a critical indicator of our nation’s economic and social health. Child poverty costs the U.S. some $500 billion annually in…
This next story seems right for this time of year.A children's choir is in Michigan this month ... from South Africa.They're from the outskirts of Durban,…
Lake County, in central northern Michigan, is the poorest part of the state, with nearly half of its children living in poverty. That’s according to the…