Michigan has recorded its third vaping-related death.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the unidentified adult male died December…
Over the weekend, parts of Michigan recorded temperatures well below zero.The bitter cold temps come as many Michiganders are struggling to get help from…
Flint’s mayor is dumbfounded by a decision to offer a new state job to one of the defendants in the Flint water crisis criminal investigation.Dr. Eden…
Did the Michigan Department of Health and Human services know about a possible Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Genesee County a year before it was…
The federal government has approved Michigan’s request to expand Medicaid eligibility in Flint. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says…
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced yesterday afternoon they’ve sent a “public health strike team” to Flint.HHS says it has sent in…
A Michigan senate bill would let some state workers arrest people for retail trafficking of food stamps and other benefits.The bill would give a small…
Michigan’s effort to prepare for threats like Ebola is getting a boost from the federal government.Michigan’s Special Pathogen Response Network is getting…
The Michigan house is considering a package of bills that would require an electronic recording of interviews with kids during a child abuse or neglect…
The federal government will help Michigan come up with a policy over the summer to help traumatized children.Michigan, California and Massachusetts will…