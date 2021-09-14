detroit public lighting authority

-
Crews are at work replacing defective streetlights across Detroit.About one-third—roughly 25,000—of the city’s new LED streetlights are prematurely…
-
When the city of Detroit finished installing 65,000 new LED street lights in 2016, it was big news. Just a couple of years earlier, about 40 percent of…
-
In December 2016, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan flipped a switch and lit a streetlight along Detroit’s riverfront—a symbolic act to represent the complete…
-
Detroit is shining much brighter than it did just a couple years ago, and is now “a beacon” for cities nationwide.That was the consensus at an event…
-
All week long, the Detroit Journalism Cooperative is examining how Detroit is doing under bankruptcy and the leadership of Mayor Mike Duggan.We've looked…
-
This week the Detroit Journalism Cooperative is looking at how the city of Detroit is functioning under bankruptcy. Until recently, almost half the…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A federal judge has cleared the way for Detroit's Public Lighting Authority to immediately sell $60 million in bonds to begin fixing…
-
The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved articles of incorporation for a public lighting authority in the city.The state legislature passed bills in…