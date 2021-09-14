detroit transit

-
Detroit officials say they are continuously upgrading bus service after it was gutted by years of cutbacks and bankruptcy.The city announced Tuesday that…
-
Macomb and Oakland counties’ leaders want the public to support a millage renewal for regional bus service that will be on the ballot this summer.Mark…
-
Metro Detroit’s divisions over expanding regional transit have only hardened recently.That was one takeaway from a meeting of the Eight Mile Boulevard…
-
At one point, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was a big proponent of the Southeast Michigan Regional Transit Authority, and its potential to…
-
With a few words during his annual State of the County address Wednesday night, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appeared to doom an effort to…
-
Three of Metro Detroit’s main traffic corridors are getting new, faster bus service along some main thoroughfares starting New Year’s Day.The new FAST…
-
?In the Detroit News today, columnist Daniel Howes examined whether Detroit has the leadership to land the much talked about Amazon HQ2, a second…
-
Detroit's first bike share program will kick off next Tuesday, with a community ride starting at One Ford Place. The event will begin at 10:30 AM with…
-
Some hopeful news for Detroiters frustrated with the city's bus system: the city’s making the biggest expansion to its bus system in 20 years, according…
-
It took some doing, but metro Detroit voters will get a chance to vote on funding an ambitious mass transit plan in November.The Southeast Michigan…