In a progress report released yesterday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that workers had contained 72 percent of the Duck Lake…
Lawmakers miss self-imposed budget deadline of June 1June 1 was the self-imposed deadline for passing the budget, but because lawmakers couldn't finalize…
This morning the Michigan Department of Natural Resources released an update on the Duck Lake Fire, still burning in the Upper Peninsula.According to the…
NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) - Rain is lending a hand to crew members who are battling a wildfire that has consumed 31.6 square miles of forest in the eastern…