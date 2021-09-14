-
Lake Michigan may have waves measuring up to 25 feet tall today and tonight due to the winter storm that’s currently hitting the state.On Wednesday, the…
Of the thousands of shipwrecks that fill the Great Lakes, most people can name only one: the Edmund Fitzgerald.It’s the last and the largest ship ever…
What would it be like to have a long, useful live, but only be remembered by the way you die?Such is the case with the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in a…
I had a friend I never met in person.His name was Mike Simonson and he was a reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio based in Superior.Mike and I spoke often…
My cousins spent their summers along the St. Mary's River on Neebish Island. The lake freighters steam by just a stone's throw away from the shore.One of…
The storm passing through the Midwest today has a similar look to the storm that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald on November 10th, 1975.The 1975 storm had an…