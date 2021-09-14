-
On Monday, the Flint City Council decided not to sign a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority - at least, not yet. The GLWA is providing…
-
Michigan's experiment in running a school district ends this week.The Education Achievement Authority (EAA) will cease to exist as of Friday. Its 15…
-
Friday marks the last day of the Education Achievement Authority, Michigan's controversial state-run turnaround district. The EAA's 15 schools will stay…
-
Detroit school leaders say they’re ready to take on the task of transforming some of the state’s lowest-performing schools.But first, they’re inviting…
-
LANSING, Mich. - A key senator is proposing to repeal Michigan's school-turnaround law and to overhaul a system that potentially could lead to the closure…
-
What remains of the Education Achievement Authority will merge with Detroit’s public schools district, then dissolve next July.That’s when the EAA,…
-
Does the Education Achievement Authority still owe the Detroit Public Schools about $12 million?The two districts seem to have distinctly different ideas…
-
UPDATE: The EAA has released emails that appear to show the state and DPS agreeing to revise payments from the EAA. You can read those emails here.…
-
Last week was the beginning of the end for the controversial Education Achievement Authority.Republican state lawmakers announced the EAA would come to an…
-
The Eastern Michigan University board of regents has voted sever ties to the Education Achievement Authority.EMU, along with the Detroit Public Schools,…