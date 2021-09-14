-
The Legislature is expected to act quickly on recommendations released Thursday on ways to better protect elderly people who require assistance from…
Today on Stateside, it's hard to keep up with the daily rush of news about COVID-19 in Michigan. We talk with two reporters about some stories you might…
A bill (S.B. 110) is working its way through the legislature that would help incapacitated adults whose caretakers are cutting them off from family and…
The governor’s office, Legislature, attorney general’s office and the Michigan Supreme Court are joining forces to try and prevent the abuse of vulnerable…
Today, did the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality ignore a staff scientist’s warnings about PFAS contamination in 2012? Plus, the chief of the…
A plan to downsize a Kalamazoo nursing home that has some residents’ families and elder advocates crying foul is on hold for now, according to the…
If most people over the age of 65 will need long-term care, what will that look like, and will they be able to afford it? That’s what State Representative…
If you've ever lost a loved one, you know that the grief is almost unbearable. But imagine a scam that makes money off your loved one's estate on top of…
Some Democrats at the state Capitol say it’s time to take a new look at services for the elderly in Michigan, especially nursing home care. They say the…
Update: 11:37 a.m., August 15Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kevin Elsenheimer issued the following press release over the…