-
The state House voted Tuesday to outlaw hooking up voting machines up to the internet while ballots are being tabulated. The vote showed the stark…
-
The Dearborn primary ballot is unusually crowded this year, with seven candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor. Mayors in Dearborn have historically…
-
Today, on Stateside, changes to Michigan’s election laws move through the legislature. Plus, one Detroit chef talks about seizing the moment to expand her…
-
Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in some communities in the state.The May 4 elections are a hodge-podge of local issues. A total of 189 issues will…
-
The leaders of three dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored…
-
The state Senate elections committee is prepared to take up some voting reform bills Tuesday.Republicans introduced 39 bills they claim are in response to…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke before the U.S. Senate Rules and Administration committee Wednesday as it debates a series of voting…
-
A Northern Michigan County is planning to count all of its votes by hand in an upcoming election, but the county’s clerk says that might be illegal.Antrim…
-
There will be a new Republican serving on the bipartisan state board that certifies election results – most recently President-elect Joe Biden’s Michigan…
-
County board of canvassers meetings are usually the dullest events imaginable. The boards, comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, meet to review…