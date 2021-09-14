-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a fatal neurological disease in deer has turned up for the first time in the Upper Peninsula.The 4-year…
The elk is an important Michigan symbol. It’s even on our state flag. But have you ever seen an elk in the wild in Michigan? Did you even know there are…
They disappeared from Michigan around 1875.But these days, there's a flourishing herd of wild elk near Gaylord, and anyone can go to see them.Drew…
Last week, state officials confirmed they found chronic wasting disease in a wild deer for the first time. Michigan now joins 22 states and two Canadian…
A serious health threat to the state’s wild deer population has been detected in mid-Michigan. A six-year-old doe found in Haslett last month has tested…
State lawmakers are taking aim at elk and moose poachers in Michigan.Lawmakers are considering tripling the fine poachers pay if they are caught illegally…