environmental protection

-
As Traverse City grows, its tree canopy is shrinking. The city is trying to protect trees within city limits, but no one can agree on the best way to do…
-
US Ecology, an Idaho-based company, is close to receiving approval for a large expansion of its hazardous waste facility on Detroit’s east side, near…
-
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision that could strengthen the fishing rights of Native American tribes across the nation. It could even…
-
Eleven years ago on a cold January day, volunteers for the Huron River Watershed Council, Rochelle Breitenbach and Mary Bajcz trudged through the snow and…
-
Protecting the Great Lakes and Michigan's natural resources is a crucial task that's best accomplished by Michiganders working together.That means all…
-
Governor Rick Snyder wants to increase the cost of dumping waste in the state’s landfills. This is part of the governor’s proposal to improve Michigan’s…
-
A new survey finds a majority of Americans (54%) lean toward regulations as the best way to increase our use of renewable energy versus relying on…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has spent or obligated almost all of a dedicated source of funding needed to clean up and redevelop 7,000 polluted sites…