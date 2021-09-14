-
Michigan’s new COVID-19 order shuttering indoor service in bars and restaurants for three weeks is now being challenged in federal court.The new rules…
-
A new study says Michigan's economy would take a big hit if there was an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits. A Michigan State University professor…
-
It's been more than two years since a young Muslim Marine recruit from Taylor died in a fall at boot camp on Parris Island after reportedly being abused,…
-
Minimum wage in Michigan bumped up again with the start of the New Year on Monday. For most workers, that means a jump from $8.90 an hour to $9.25. A…
-
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday appointed Matthew Schneider as the interim U.S. attorney for Michigan's Eastern District. Schneider is…
-
Two more defendants appeared in court as a part of a federal prosecution alleging female genital cutting.Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar…
-
The state of Michigan has filed a motion to dismiss a potential class action lawsuit in the Flint water crisis. The motion was filed Monday afternoon in…
-
A federal judge has dismissed two federal consent decrees against the Detroit Police Department, freeing it from strict federal oversight.The department…
-
Bernard Friedman is the U.S. District Judge who today refused to throw out a case that challenged Michigan's ban on gay marriage.Friedman was nominated by…
-
In a preliminary ruling, a federal judge has struck down a state law that prohibits public employers from offering health coverage and other benefits to…