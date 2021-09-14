-
A new study finds there was not a significant increase in fetal deaths in Flint during the city’s drinking water crisis.Many in Flint have wondered if…
-
The state health department says it found no significant increases in stillbirths or infant mortality in Flint, following the city's water crisis.This may…
-
You couldn’t miss the headlines about Flint’s “fertility crisis” a couple weeks ago. “Flint’s water crisis led to fewer babies and higher fetal death…
-
Researchers from the University of Kansas and West Virginia University say lead-contaminated water in Flint may be linked to lower fertility rates and…