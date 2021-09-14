Flint mayor race

-
If it wasn’t for the yard signs sprinkled around town, you might not know that Flint is electing a mayor next month. It’s been a low-key campaign between…
November 7, Flint voters go to the polls to decide a recall election against the city’s mayor. But few voters seem interested in learning more about the…
A campaign to oust Flint’s mayor from office reached a milestone today. This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand…
A Genesee County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday concerning a recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has been in…
This week, the Genesee County Election Board will decide whether to approve language for a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver.Organizer Alex…
After six years at city hall, Flint Mayor Dayne Walling only has a few days to clean out his office to make way for his successor. Walling lost his bid…
Flint voters have chosen a new mayor.Karen Weaver was surrounded by jubilant supporters last night as she rolled to victory in Flint’s mayor’s…
Flint’s problem-plagued drinking water is expected to play a significant role in next week’s election for mayor. For more than a year, people in Flint…
Last night’s mayoral debate in Flint included several personal attacks between the candidates.The moderators questioned incumbent Mayor Dayne Walling and…
Today was the last day for Flint residents to register to vote in next month’s mayoral election. But some people in Flint don’t want to wait for a change…