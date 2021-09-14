Governor's Race

-
Former Detroit police chief James Craig was supposed to announce his candidacy for governor on Belle Isle Tuesday, but that event was interrupted by protesters.
-
National news about violence is squeezing out news about local elections, with just a week before Michiganders go to the polls. But a top national…
-
Michigan’s major party candidates for governor are skirmishing over who would do a better job of protecting health care coverage.Democratic candidate…
-
Green Party candidates in Michigan got a boost this week from their 2016 presidential nominee.Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has been…
-
Michigan’s Democratic and Republican parties held nominating conventions over the weekend. Despite a few political snags, each party now has their full…
-
With just two weeks left before the August 7 primary, a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor is under fire over how often he shows up…
-
The three top Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debated last night on WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.Shri Thanedar, Gretchen Whitmer, and Dr. Abdul…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday. He’s helping to raise money for one of the Republicans running for governor.Pence is the key note…
-
Michigan’s gubernatorial election is still 14 months away, but the field of candidates is growing quickly.A whopping 20 people have filed with the…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette picked up a big endorsement for his campaign for governor.A presidential tweet:Donald J. Trump?…