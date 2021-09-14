Guinness World Record

-
Ninety-nine-year-old Clarise Kramer Cadarette Grzenkowicz has been bartending at the Maplewood Tavern near Alpena, Michigan for the past 78 years. She has…
-
Congrats are in order for the city of Ludington.The city broke a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand…
-
What's the most number of push-ups you've ever done?No matter what your answer, you're got nothing on Brett Masserant of Utica.Last Sunday, Masserant…
-
Imagine plowing through the water for nearly 40 hours.That's what Oakland County resident Adam Ellenstein will do next Monday and Tuesday. Ellenstein is…