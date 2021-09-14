-
As healthcare workers head into what appears to be yet another surge in COVID hospitalizations, watching emergency rooms and intensive care units fill up…
Michigan nurses took their concerns about COVID-19 workplace issues to members of Congress Thursday.Many Michigan hospitals are at or near their capacity…
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Republican Party meets this weekend to select a new chair. Two reporters discuss the candidates, as well as the latest…
Cardiac arrests outside of hospitals went up by 60% during the first 10 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic over the same period the year before. And there was…
Hope.A word that’s been in short supply in Michigan hospitals recently.But now, just maybe, there's a sign of it.The number of people hospitalized with…
Fearing staffing shortages as COVID-19 hospitalizations are on track to break the state record set this spring, several major Michigan health systems are…
Update, Monday November 16: After a weekend that was "incrementally better" than expected in terms of COVID-19 patient admissions, Sparrow leadership now…
Inside Mercy Health’s gleaming new hospital tower along US-31 in Muskegon, four full floors are now filled with COVID-19 patients. More people are in the…
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Michigan, with 2,367 new cases reported on Tuesday. Over the past week, the state has hit a new peak for…
More than half of Michiganders hospitalized for coronavirus during the first several months of the pandemic were unnecessarily given antibiotics, in part…