-
The chair of the Genesee County Republican Party is due in court later this month.He’s accused of making threats during a phone call to a Democratic…
-
Two universities in Michigan are now each reporting more than 1,000 cases in ongoing COVD-19 outbreaks, according to weekly data released Monday by the…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has given western Upper Peninsula counties a grant to rebuild flood-damaged…
-
The federal government has again rejected Michigan’s request for federal assistance to Upper Peninsula residents hit hard by flooding in June.More than…
-
In mid-June, massive floods devastated parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The situation has been declared an emergency by both the state and federal…
-
Flooding in the Upper Peninsula earlier this month prompted Governor Rick Snyder to declare a second state of disaster for Houghton County.The declaration…
-
Record rainfall devastated large parts of Houghton County earlier this month. Flash flooding killed a 12-year-old boy when the basement of his house…
-
Residents are beginning the process of recovery after flash flooding rocked the western Upper Peninsula Sunday morning, leaving dozens of sinkholes,…
-
Storms moving across the Upper Peninsula washed out several roads in the Houghton and Hancock areas and created dozens of sinkholes across the Keweenaw…
-
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to take an unusual case involving an Upper Peninsula counselor and a teen's false memories of…