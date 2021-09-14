human health

-
There was a report on Michigan Radio’s Stateside program two days ago that revealed that while nine out of 10 of us want to have an end-of-life…
-
In 2013, Michigan’s drug-related death rate was 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people*, higher than most other states in the country. The U.S. average was…
-
A new study provides some of the strongest support to date for early screening and diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.The study, led by University of Michigan…
-
We're all hearing about concern over a rare respiratory virus that is affecting kids in the Midwest.So far the virus has been detected in Illinois and…
-
LANSING – Michigan health officials say they are investigating severe respiratory illnesses in children but haven't confirmed if the cases are associated…
-
Part of the Affordable Care Act calls for big investments in community health care centers to increase access to primary health care services. The health…
-
Arsenic occurs naturally, and Michigan is one of a handful of states with unusually high arsenic concentrations in groundwater.Arsenic was also used in…
-
All this week, we’ve been talking about the potential for elevated levels of arsenic in groundwater in Michigan.The upshot of our reports:Arsenic levels…
-
Parts of southeast Michigan – especially in the Thumb – have higher than average levels of arsenic in the groundwater.Arsenic can cause cancer. It’s been…
-
Those who want to opt out of DTE Energy’s smart meter program now face a fee.According to MLive, the Michigan Public Service Commission “ruled that DTE…