-
West Michigan residents are expecting another winter storm, and that could mean more power outages.More than 230,000 people in Michigan lost power last…
-
Consumers Energy says it expects to have power returned to all customers by midday Monday. The utility company says it’s already restored power to more…
-
Nearly two years ago, a massive ice storm knocked out power for more than a week to thousands of people in Lansing. The utility company is promising in a…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero saved the biggest news in his tenth State of the City address tonight until the end. The mayor proposed three city charter…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan utilities are bracing for extremely strong winds, a year after a storm put thousands of people in the dark at Christmas. DTE…
-
The Lansing Board of Water & Light has chosen a longtime city firefighter as its new emergency operations manager.Trent Atkins is the city's assistant…
-
By this time next year, state officials hope to be ready to move into a new $22 million center to manage Michigan’s future emergencies. Ground was broken…
-
Lansing’s mayor may have real ‘power’ at his fingertips at times of emergency, if city voters agree in November.Tens of thousands of Lansing Board of…
-
Lansing residents will get some additional help next time a massive ice storm knocks out their electricity.Last December, about 40,000 Lansing Board of…
-
State utility regulators are the latest to give Lansing’s city electric utility poor marks for how it handled a massive ice storm in December.The Michigan…