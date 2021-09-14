-
Two mid-Michigan mayors are trying to lure convention planners looking to move their events out of Indiana. The controversy over Indiana’s Religious…
A popular summer spot in the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is closed indefinitely. Scientists are trying to figure out the mystery of why some…
General Motors is heading back to its roots.The automaker announced today that it will sponsor Flint’s “Back to the Bricks” car show for the next five…
The Great Lakes governors are meeting this weekend on Mackinac Island.There may have been a small breakthrough on a plan to deal with the threat of Asian…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is the first Rust Belt state to enact the contentious right-to-work labor law prohibiting labor contracts that require workers…
People who want to end compulsory union membership in Michigan are closely watching Indiana. Debate began in that state’s Capitol today to make Indiana…
By Michael Puente, Changing GearsAll this week, Changing Gears has been looking at reinventing Pittsburgh. We recently heard how Detroit has borrowed some…