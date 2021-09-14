-
The River Rouge school district has taken a trauma-informed approach to academics, and asking students to assess their emotions is one part of that, especially since the school re-opened after a year of hybrid and remote learning.
Have you noticed a barrage of projectiles crashing down on your roof this fall? Much to the delight of squirrels, chipmunks and other creatures, 2021 has been a big year for acorns, walnuts and other fruit of Michigan trees. Today, a horticulturist talks about our unexpected bumper crops.
Stress in Michigan trees have lead to an abundance of acorns and walnuts.
Michigan crossed a COVID-19 threshold this week: the state has now reported more than one million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Shining the historical spotlight on overlooked yet revered Michigan-based muralist and painter Carlos LopezDespite a meteoric rise in the U.S. art world in the 1930s and a reputation as one of the most famous and prolific Latino artists of the 1940s, Michigan painter Carlos Lopez has slipped into relative obscurity in public memory.
Insurance companies are playing a "shell game," with bills to avoid paying for care for people injured in car accidents, and it's causing chaos.
Ann Arbor City Council considers the future of the city's drinking water source and its water treatment plant.
Physically and emotionally exhausted from seeing patient after patient die of COVD-19 complications—some after refusing vaccination and medical counsel—Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Matthew Trunsky took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.
Michigan Radio asked the 12 largest school districts in the state, all with more than 10,000 students, about what experts say are the most critical mitigation measures.
