Detroiters hit with driver responsibility fees have a new way to get their drivers licenses back as soon as this month.The city announced a program…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is calling it a “Marshall Plan for Talent.” He wants the legislature to approve $100 million for programs, equipment and…
The Next IdeaMost offenders in Michigan’s prisons will someday be released. Figuring out what to do next is difficult. Some may lack skills, and employers…
Michigan is more than doubling the capacity of a special job-training program for qualified prisoners who are nearing their release.The state has opened a…
You create a special space for children with special needs: the Friendship Circle.It’s a great success, but what do you offer those children when they…
The Next IdeaSix years ago, an IT solutions provider outsourced their New Jersey jobs to ... Detroit. GalaxE.Solutions initiated their “Outsource to…
A $5 million U.S. Department of Labor grant will help the city of Detroit provide more job training and placement services.The initiative will target some…
If you live in Detroit, getting a job is just the first hurdle. Sometimes you have to be incredibly resourceful just to get to work.After finishing her…
In an effort to raise employment through increased job training, the Obama administration has distributed $450 million to nearly 270 community colleges…
Detroit's unemployment is high, really high. It's nearly 18%. That’s almost double the Michigan rate of unemployment and Michigan is among the worst in…