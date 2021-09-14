-
Kalamazoo city commissioners are set to vote on a $214 million budget at a meeting Tuesday.The proposed budget includes spending that’s about 5% higher…
-
An outside group wants to hear inside stories from people in Kalamazoo who have experiences with the protests in the city.Kalamazoo was one of many cities…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas is resigning.Her resignation comes after criticism of how the department has handled Black Lives Matter…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says he’d like all of his officers to wear body cameras by 2016.Hadley has some concerns about citizens’ privacy…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are making dramatically fewer traffic stops. Chief Jeff Hadley says the data reflect a change in the department’s…
-
African-American drivers are more than twice as likely to get pulled over than Caucasian drivers in the City of Kalamazoo. That’s according to a study the…
-
Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department is conducting a study to see if its officers unfairly target racial and ethnic minorities.The study is not being…
-
This fall voters in Kalamazoo could make going after marijuana users the "lowest priority" for law enforcement officials. The question will likely appear…
-
Lieutenant Stacey Randolph alleges the chief discriminated against her in 2009 and 2010 when he promoted white male officers instead of her. The chief…