lansing mayor

A new bus service is operating along three main traffic arteries in Metro Detroit. The FAST service connects the city to points in Macomb, Oakland, and…
Monday, the city of Lansing will swear in its first new mayor in a dozen years. Former State Rep. Andy Schor will take his oath of office during a midday…
After 12 years as Lansing’s mayor, Virg Bernero says he won’t seek re-election this fall.Bernero says he will step down as mayor when his term ends in 10…
Lansing city council members will consider a pay increase tonight for themselves. Lansing’s mayor and city clerk would also get a pay hike too.Last week,…