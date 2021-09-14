-
Authorities closed all of downtown Lapeer to traffic as police and fire crews investigate a gas leak.Update, Thursday, May 30, 7:05 a.m.: The city of…
-
The Lapeer City Police Department now has a designated area in its parking lot for internet sale exchanges. The area is well-lit and under video…
-
Fourteen candidates to fill an open Michigan House seat are scheduled to appear at a debate Friday evening in Lapeer County, including the man who…
-
Two Lapeer County politicians have announced they want Todd Courser's state House seat.Ian Kempf and Gary Howell say they will run for the Republican…
-
Update 3:11 p.m.The Speaker of the House in the Michigan Legislature said state officials seized evidence from the offices of Rep. Cindy Gamrat,…
-
Can a brightly decorated bench make a downtown area more attractive?A group of artists in Lapeer, Michigan says absolutely!Artist Jim Alt belongs to the…
-
You might have heard how Genesee and Lapeer counties closed down all their schools today and tomorrow due to rumors spreading across Facebook, Twitter,…
-
There's a plan for the third biggest Great Lake, Huron, to be tapped by a 72 to 78 inch pipeline.The Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA) is planning to start…
-
Michigan’s new ‘Texting While Driving’ law will get its first test in a fatal auto accident in Lapeer County. The driver who allegedly caused the accident…