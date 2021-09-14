-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a big investment in the state's Clean Water program, using $200 million of the state's share of federal…
-
Flint’s pipe replacement project is restarting as the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions.The city has been replacing lead and galvanized water service…
-
On April 25, 2014, the city of Flint switched its water source to the Flint River without properly treating it. That damaged thousands of lead and…
-
Attorneys representing groups that sued to force the replacement of Flint’s lead service lines expect the job will get done this year.Earlier this week,…
-
The city of Battle Creek could be the latest in Michigan to move forward on replacing water pipes that contain lead. City Commissioners are scheduled to…
-
Flint leaders say the city is a year ahead of schedule in its program to find and replace lead pipes.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says the contractors have…
-
Flint mayor Karen Weaver is optimistic state officials are listening now to the city’s concerns about a method of checking for lead pipes.Mayor Weaver sat…
-
The head of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says a portion of Michigan’s new lead and copper rule is an “unfunded mandate”— and one that Detroit…
-
The federal government would spend tens of billions of dollars repairing the nation’s water infrastructure over the next decade if a bill introduced in…
-
It’s been two years since Governor Rick Snyder followed the lead of local officials and declared a state of emergency in Flint.Officials say progress is…